Wedmont Private Capital Has $330,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.05. 453,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

