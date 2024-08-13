Wedmont Private Capital Has $338,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,618,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

MDT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.