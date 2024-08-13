Wedmont Private Capital Has $362,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. 4,419,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,138. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

