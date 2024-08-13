Wedmont Private Capital Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

PCAR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,244. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.