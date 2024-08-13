Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.62. 567,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,312. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

