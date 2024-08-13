Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.19. The company had a trading volume of 468,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

