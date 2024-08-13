Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,486. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

