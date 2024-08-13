Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 426 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.