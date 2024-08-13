Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $293,162,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after purchasing an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.96. 882,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.09. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.