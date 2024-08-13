Wedmont Private Capital Sells 37 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.19. 1,799,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.94 and its 200-day moving average is $525.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

