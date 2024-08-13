WEMIX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $306.79 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $306.79 million and $2.10 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,626,416 coins and its circulating supply is 409,137,023 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,594,010.86524093 with 409,119,203.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.75895226 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,255,123.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

