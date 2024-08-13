Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
WFAFY stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 24,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.