Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WFAFY stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 24,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

