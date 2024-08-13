WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the July 15th total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

Get WEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Transactions at WEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,826 shares of company stock worth $693,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.12. 271,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.97. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.