WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the July 15th total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on WEX
Insider Transactions at WEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Price Performance
Shares of WEX traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.12. 271,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.97. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.