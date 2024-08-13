WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHF

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.