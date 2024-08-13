WHY Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, WHY has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. WHY has a market cap of $107.30 million and $10.71 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WHY Profile

WHY was first traded on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000025 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12,349,021.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

