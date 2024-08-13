Wormhole Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.31 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $600.96 million and $26.31 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.21613359 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $30,515,890.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

