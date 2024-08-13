Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.34 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $2,821.35 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,487,710 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,489,696.88876377. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32942572 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,199.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

