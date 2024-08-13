YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76.

About YANGAROO

(Get Free Report)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.