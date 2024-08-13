ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) versus Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Critical Analysis

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ZaZa Energy and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream 11.59% 42.07% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Hess Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream $1.44 billion 5.47 $118.60 million $2.21 15.91

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy



ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hess Midstream



Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

