Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $41.36 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $675.27 million and approximately $96.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $41.36 or 0.00068314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00037730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

