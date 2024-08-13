Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $129.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.