Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 1,073,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,509. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

