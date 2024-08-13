Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.71. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

