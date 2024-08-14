104 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,339,000 after buying an additional 3,761,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $468.00 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $340.83 and a one year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.