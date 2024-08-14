1,257 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $195.68. 15,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,697. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

