1,377 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $304,591,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $462.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,381,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,063,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.94. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

