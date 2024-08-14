1,750 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NVO stock opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $599.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

