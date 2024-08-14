180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 13,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,763 shares of company stock valued at $137,648. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.