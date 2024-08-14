1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOW. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

