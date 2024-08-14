3,008 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 190,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

