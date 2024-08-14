3,292 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,292 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. 24,352,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,385,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $548.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

