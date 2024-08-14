36,858 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 438.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 9,738,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,893,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,413. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

