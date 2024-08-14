4,661 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,045. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

