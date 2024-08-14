4,661 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,045. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.