4,661 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,045. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

