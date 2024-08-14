496,446 Shares in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 496,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 107,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JUCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 44,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.