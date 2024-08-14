6,209 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,782,000 after acquiring an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 613,932 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. 2,402,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.55.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
