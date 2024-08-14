649 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

TT stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.72. 1,105,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

