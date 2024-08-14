AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 56,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,376. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

