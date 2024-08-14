AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,776 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,487,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.29. The company had a trading volume of 657,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,568. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

