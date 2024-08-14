Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLRN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Acelyrin Price Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth $10,227,000. StemPoint Capital LP grew its position in Acelyrin by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acelyrin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

