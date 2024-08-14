Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 3,563,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,602. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $392.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

