ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 591,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,507,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $7,413,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 544.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

