Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 158,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,550,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

