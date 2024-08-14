Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 665.9% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ATXG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

