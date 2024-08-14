Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

AGRO traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 5,102,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,573. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 30.3% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 616,345 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Adecoagro by 410.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

