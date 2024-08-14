Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 780,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 658,192 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Adecoagro Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 30.3% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 616,345 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Adecoagro by 2.0% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Adecoagro by 39.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,376,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 667,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

