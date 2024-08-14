Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $535.22. 3,063,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,408. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.91 and its 200-day moving average is $523.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

