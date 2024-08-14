Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 17,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.97.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
