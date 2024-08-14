Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 17,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

