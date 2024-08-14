Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 595.1% in July

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,300 shares, an increase of 595.1% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 967.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 365,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 331,704 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 253,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216,285 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 375.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 67,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,909. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

