Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.4 %
ADVM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADVM
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adverum Biotechnologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.