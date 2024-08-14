Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.4 %

ADVM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

