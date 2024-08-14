AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWUS traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

